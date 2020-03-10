Premier League boss wants club to keep 'exceptional' player amid Spurs free transfer rumour

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford boss Nigel Pearson has told the Watford Observer that he wants the club to sort out a new deal for goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The Hornets are still battling relegation from the Premier League, and couldn't follow up a stunning 3-0 win over Liverpool by beating Crystal Palace.

A 1-0 defeat at Palace on Saturday leaves Watford hovering above Bournemouth and the relegation zone by the barest of margins; just one goal.

If Watford do go down, a number of players will be wanted, as the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ismaila Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu are bound to be in demand.

One player is already being linked away, as goalkeeper Foster is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur according to The Telegraph.

Jose Mourinho is seemingly keen to lure the 36-year-old to North London, potentially offering him the chance to challenge Hugo Lloris between the sticks.

Foster is out of contract this summer, meaning Spurs could sign him for nothing, and Hornets boss Pearson has now commented on the situation.

Pearson wants to keep Foster at Vicarage Road, effectively sending a message to the club to get a deal done, having praised the 'exceptional' veteran so his experience, quality and enthusiasm, believing he still has an 'incredible appetite' to play – which may just dent Tottenham's hopes if they want him as cover for Lloris.

“I would very much like to keep him,” said Pearson. “He's picked for what he brings. I value him as a person, I really value his contribution as a player as well. It's important that all the players understand why they're picked, and they are picked for what they bring to the team. What he brings to our team and our dressing room is experience, quality, undoubted ability, enthusiasm and a very telling presence. All those things together make him what he is. I am very pleased he's here and in good form, and he's the type of person I like around the place.”

“He's been exceptional in key moments in games, as a senior player as well he still has an incredible appetite to play and enthusiasm. He trains incredibly hard, he's thoroughly professional and that's why he's able to produce performances now at a very young age of 36,” he added.