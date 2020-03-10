How to get an invitation for the Mystery House in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX

A guide for how to get an invitation for the Mystery House in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is now available on the Nintendo Switch to keep your hands busy until the launch of the first DLC expansion for Sword and Shield in June. It's a remake which boasts plenty of old and new features, with one of the more unique aspects being the inclusion of the Mystery House which can you only gain entry for via invitation.

As a dungeon crawler with strong foes and shiny Pokémon, Nintendo's Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a sweet and charming experience that actually turns you into a Pokémon so you are no longer just a dude or gal who captures them and bosses them about.

There's plenty of Pokémon you can recruit to your team, but there are also plenty of rewards you can gather along your way when climbing dungeons. And some rewards and Pokémon can be gained from the Mystery House in which you need an invitation to enter.

How to get a Mystery House invitation in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX

You can get an invitation for the Mystery House in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX by purchasing one from the Kecleon shop.

Through this method, you will need 1,000 coins in order to be able to purchase an invitation. You will need to return to the Kecleon shop provided there are no invitations on sale.

Aside from purchasing an invitation from the Kecleon shop, USGamer also notes that there are chances to obtain them from chests or as rewards for completing Rescue Missions.

How to find the Mystery House in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX

The Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Mystery House often appears randomly in dungeons towards their tail-end.

As mentioned before, it's impossible to enter the Mystery House without an invitation so make sure to have one in your Poképockets when exploring.

In regard to what's so special about the constantly moving building, entry will result in you being gifted with a bunch of rewards for you to keep and use.

These rewards include useful items such as Max Elixir and Reviver Seeds, as well as chests. However, in addition to these, there will also be Pokémon you can chat with and have join your team of rescuers.

Pokémon you can find in Mystery Houses are ones that don't normally appear in the dungeon, but their type will still correspond with the dungeon's theme. Serebii specifically cite Lapras in Northwind Field as an example because its type matches the Water and Ice motif.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is exclusive to Nintendo Switch.