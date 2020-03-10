Paradise PD: Who is Gina Jabowski's voice actor? Sarah Chalke is no stranger to animated comedies

Paradise PD is back on Netflix for its long-awaited second season which also sees the return of fan-favourite Gina Jabowski.

In recent years, Netflix has grown from a DVD rental company into one of, if not the biggest, online streaming services on Earth.

While the streaming service may be famed for creating big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, there is also plenty of scope to bring some lesser-known and more adventurous series to the screen.

Two of the most popular examples are the adult animated comedies Big Mouth and Bojack Horseman, both of which have earned themselves sizable audience numbers.

Joining them in the ranks of out-there animated comedies is the series Paradise PD, which recently returned to Netflix for its second season.

The series has become a firm favourite with some fans for its lewd and raunchy comedy while also viciously offending others in turn.

One of the biggest sources of controversy in the series is police officer Gina Jabowski.

Paradise PD season 2

After season 1 (or part 1 as its officially titled) released on Netflix in August 2018, fans have had quite the wait for more episodes.

But, on March 6th 2020, wishes for the long-awaited second season were granted as eight new episodes released.

The new season is customarily packed with plenty of rude and raunchy humour, most of it from the downright deplorable police officer Gina Jabowski who is famed for being overly violent and a touch psychotic.

Meet the voice actor behind Gina Jabowski

Taking on the role of Gina Jabowski is 43-year-old Canadian actress Sarah Chalke.

Born in Ottowa in August 1976 to Canadian and German parents, Sarah Chalke has long been on the path to becoming an actress.

At the age of just eight, she started appearing in musical theatre productions and at the age of 16 earned her first professional role according to IMDb.

Sarah Chalke: Films and TV

Sarah Chalke has had a long a varied career to date with over 75 roles to her name.

As mentioned, the first of these came at the age of 16 when she appeared in a 1992 episode of The Odyssey TV series.

Following on from that, she's had a successful career in both film and TV with her most prominent roles coming in the likes of Scrubs, How I Met Your Mother and Roseanne.

Paradise PD isn't Sarah's only voice acting role in an adult cartoon. She also appears in Rick and Morty but as the more sedate motherly figure of Beth Smith rather than the sometimes terrifying Gina.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Paradise PD, featuring Sarah Chalke as Gina Jabowski, are available to stream now on Netflix.