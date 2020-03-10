Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Our only good player': Some Villa fans are praising one man's display during 4-0 defeat

John Verrall
Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa were beaten 4-0 by Leicester City in the Premier League last night.

Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 9, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa fans have praised Marvelous Nakamba, despite their 4-0 defeat to Leicester City last night.

Very few Villa players came out out their match with Leicester with any credit, as Dean Smith’s side were hammered at the King Power Stadium.

 

Villa were well short of their best, as they were exposed defensively time after time.

But claret and blues fans did feel that Nakamba gave his all, even if his teammates offered him very little support.

Villa’s backline were exposed time and time again by Leicester yesterday evening, in what was an alarming display.

Smith’s men had given their fans plenty of reason to be encouraged with the performance they put in against Manchester City in the League Cup final last weekend.

However, they were back to their very worst last night, and their showing has to go down as a huge concern.

Villa are running out of time to save themselves, with Smith’s men currently two points away from safety, and if they put in too many more performances like the one they produced last night then they will be playing Championship football again next term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch