'Our only good player': Some Villa fans are praising one man's display during 4-0 defeat

Aston Villa were beaten 4-0 by Leicester City in the Premier League last night.

Aston Villa fans have praised Marvelous Nakamba, despite their 4-0 defeat to Leicester City last night.

Very few Villa players came out out their match with Leicester with any credit, as Dean Smith’s side were hammered at the King Power Stadium.

Villa were well short of their best, as they were exposed defensively time after time.

But claret and blues fans did feel that Nakamba gave his all, even if his teammates offered him very little support.

Nakamba has been our only good player — . (@EliAVFC) March 9, 2020

Nakamba only one who’s performed tonight. #avfc — Matt Quinn (@Mattqu) March 9, 2020

Nakamba been the only decent player for us again #avfc — The AVFC 1874 (@TheAVFC1874) March 9, 2020

Nakamba and mings the only players who’ve played well, grealish out of position all game — Lewis Price (@LewispAVFC) March 9, 2020

I can’t bare watching this anymore ! You’ve let us down ! Mings isn’t the player he was ! Jack hasn’t been himself and as for the other 9 the only player who actually has put the work in and carried on battling is nakamba ! #AVFC #UTV — samuel caswell (@samuelcaswell3) March 9, 2020

What is so bad about tonight is that there were the same tactical errors as the cup final without any of the fight that provided any glimmer of hope. Nakamba the only bit of positivity for me. #avfc — Matt (@MattB88) March 9, 2020

Villa’s backline were exposed time and time again by Leicester yesterday evening, in what was an alarming display.

Smith’s men had given their fans plenty of reason to be encouraged with the performance they put in against Manchester City in the League Cup final last weekend.

However, they were back to their very worst last night, and their showing has to go down as a huge concern.

Villa are running out of time to save themselves, with Smith’s men currently two points away from safety, and if they put in too many more performances like the one they produced last night then they will be playing Championship football again next term.