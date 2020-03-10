Noel Whelan says a 'massive change' could be coming at Leeds

Leeds United are close to sealing a Premier League return.

If Leeds United can hold their nerve for another couple of months, they'll be going back to the Premier League.

The Whites sit top of the Championship and boast a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, with nine league games to go.

Whisper it, but at the moment Leeds are going back to the top flight following a 16-year absence.

The capacity at Elland Road is a little under 38,000 and former United hitman Noel Whelan believes that 'massive changes' could be coming with regards to an extension on the stadium, if Marcelo Bielsa's side go up.

He said on BBC Radio Leeds on Saturday: "There's going to be massive changes. If we get in the Premier League we're going to need huge changes to the stadium.

"The amount of demands, and there's not enough tickets, not enough seats, to fill this stadium, we're going to need a 50,000, 60,000 stadium because we will fill it, absolutely no shadow of a doubt."

In terms of fanbase, Leeds is a massive club and Bielsa's arrival in 2018 has certainly added interest from South America, with his Argentine roots.

Since Massimo Cellino's exit and Andrea Radrizzani's acquisition of Elland Road, the support in West Yorkshire has been nothing short of incredible and there's no reason to believe it wouldn't ramp up further if Bielsa gets them back into the Premier League.

There will be increased interest and Whelan is right, the demand for a match-day experience is only going to get enhanced if they're mixing it with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool again on a yearly basis.