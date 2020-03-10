Quick links

No goals in 12; Attacker's season has collapsed since £17m Liverpool links

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp head coach dejected during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid,...
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were linked with Schalke's Bundesliga ace Amine Harit - but a move to the Premier League leaders looks very unlikely now.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Amine Harit of FC Schalke 04 looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Veltins-Arena on March 7, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen,...

It’s no coincidence that Schalke have slipped down the Bundesliga table at a rate of knots since Amine Harit’s fire burned out.

This little Moroccan with a wand of a right foot spent the first half of the 2019/20 season pulling rabbits out of hats on an almost weekly basis.

By the time Liverpool, the reigning European Kings, had identified the prince of Gelsenkirchen as a £17 million transfer target in November (Corriere dello Sport), a diminutive schemer in the Isco mould had six goals and three assists to his name.

 

But flash forward four months and the ‘Harit to Liverpool’ train has been derailed – and not just because he signed a new, long-term contract in the autumn.

The French-born wizard has gone from potentially filling a Philippe Coutinho-shaped void in Jurgen Klopp’s workmanlike midfield to collecting splinters on the Schalke bench.

Harit was dropped on Saturday as David Wagner’s side drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim - it had been coming.

Amine Harit of FC Schalke 04 gestures during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Veltins-Arena on November 9, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

“If I said that I am happy, it wouldn't be true,” he told FussballTransfer after a result that saw the Royal Blues fall ten points adrift of the Champions League places.

It is now 12 games since Harit’s last goal and nine since his most recent assist. Just to add insult to injury, the only game Schalke have won since mid-December came when their most naturally gifted footballer was ruled out with a hamstring strain.

Not only are Harit’s match-winning displays becoming a distant memory. So too are his chances of a big-money move to Liverpool.

Schalke's French midfielder Amine Harit reacts after scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 on November 3, 2019 in...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

