Neighbours late night episode 2020: Start date and synopsis for soap’s 35th anniversary

Neighbours will be airing late night episodes in March 2020.

The Australian soap Neighbours will be broadcasting special late night episodes which start next week.

This is part of Channel 5's TV programme who want to mark the soap's 35th anniversary with special storylines and late-night instalments.

So, when will those episodes air? Here are a confirmed start date and synopsis.

LAUGHS ON THE BEACH! Where was Sandylands filmed?

Calling all Neighbours fans. It’s a big celebration as Neighbours turns 35! Register now where you could be attending an exclusive screening of the first two episodes of Neighbours End Game!



Perth: https://t.co/e79HnxSkXp



Melbourne: https://t.co/Wquz24FSEe pic.twitter.com/mFDgU6bO3N — Neighbours (@neighbours) March 6, 2020

Neighbours late night episode 2020: Start date

Channel 5 airs Neighbours' first late night episode on Monday, March 16th at 10 pm.

The late night instalments are five in total so the channel will broadcast them for the rest of the week at 10 pm.

To mark its huge milestone, Neighbours will also see the return of former characters, three deaths, five weddings and a lot of drama.

So that means there will be newlyweds in every episode next week!

Anyone else way too excited about the return of Evil Finn? #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/w3vFABryLN — Neighbours (@neighbours) March 3, 2020

MORE TV DRAMA: ITV's Endeavour is confirmed for series 8

Neighbours late night episode 2020: Episode 1 synopsis

In episode 1 (March 16th), the residents of Ramsay Street head to Pierce's (Timothy Robards) glamping island to celebrate Elly's (Jodi Anasta) 35th birthday.

However, nobody is aware of Finn's (Rob Mills) cruel plans when he makes a drastic decision about Bea (Bonnie Anderson).

Finn is determined that the only way to be with Elly is to keep Bea out of their lives.