Nagelsmann lauds Tottenham's tactics & provides injury update on key man

Tottenham Hotspur have to overturn a one-goal deficit against RB Leipzig tonight if they are to progress in the Champions League.

Julian Nagelsmann has praised Tottenham despite their recent bad run of results and claimed that they are 'dangerous' with their counter-attacks and they have a 'clear plan to go as fast as possible'.

Spurs will face off against RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight, with Nagelsmann sharing that 'if everything goes to plan' Timo Werner will start the second-leg encounter.

The much-sought-after player started on the bench for Leipzig against Wolfburg over the weekend because of a muscle problem, but it seems as though he could return for the all-important clash tonight.

Ahead of that game, Nagelsmann commented on Tottenham's tactics, as he shared how he hopes his side will play tonight and how 'it's not always impossible' to play the same way as the first-leg.

"Tottenham is still a good team with a lot of good players," Nagelsmann told UK Reuters. "They are dangerous with their counter attacks. They have a clear plan, to go as fast as possible.

"It is not always impossible to do it the same way but we hope to play good counter-pressing. We do not think about Tottenham’s results in the league or the FA Cup. We won the first half (in London) and now we will try to win the second half as well.

On Werner: "Timo Werner trained like normal yesterday. If everything goes to plan, he'll start tomorrow." said Nagelsmann, as quoted by Bulinews.

Tottenham have already been knocked out of the FA Cup and they don't want to suffer the same in the Champions League tonight.

In truth, if Spurs are dumped out then it'll sum up what has been a pretty dreadful season for the club since they reached the final in Madrid last season.

More injury woes doesn't help Jose Mourinho's cause, but if they can take inspiration from what happened last season then it'll bode very well for them.