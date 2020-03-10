Murdoch Mysteries: Will there be a season 14? UKTV fans want more of the Canadian murder mystery

Murdoch Mysteries returned to our screens for its 13th series in 2020 and fans have been asking for more!

We all love a good murder mystery or crime drama series.

The sheer number of such series is a huge indication of their popularity and for shows such as Murdoch Mysteries, which now boasts an impressive 13 seasons, there seems to be no limit as to how far these shows can go.

What's further impressive still for the likes of Murdoch Mysteries is that even after 13 series, dedicated fans are still calling for more episodes.

The question is, will Murdoch Mysteries be getting a season 14?

Murdoch Mysteries season 13

For fans in Murdoch Mysteries' native Canada, season 13 has already been and gone with the latest series airing between September 16th, 2019 and March 2nd, 2020.

Meanwhile, fans in the UK, watching new episodes on the channel Alibi, still have half of the latest series still to watch with another nine episodes heading our way at the time of writing.

However, despite the fact that UK viewers won't get to finish the new series until May 11th, attention is already turning to whether or not the Canadian murder mystery series will return for a 14th series.

Will there be a season 14?

At the time of writing, Murdoch Mysteries season 14 is yet to officially get the go-ahead.

However, in recent years it has often taken several weeks for the show to officially be renewed.

After season 12 ended on CBC on March 4th, 2019, season 13 wasn't announced until March 25th so there could still a few weeks left until the fate of Murdoch Mysteries season 14 is revealed.

Here's to Season 13, #Murdochians!! We couldn't make this show without you all, and we appreciate your support so very much



Who wants #MoreMurdoch? pic.twitter.com/d3gH6PKrAR — Murdoch Mysteries (@CBCMurdoch) March 3, 2020

Fans certainly want more

Despite the show now boasting over 200 episodes across 13 seasons, the appetite for more among fans doesn't seem to be waning.

It's common for fans to take to social media to voice their hopes for a new season and Murdoch Mysteries devotees are no different.

One fan of Twitter said: "Fingers crossed that there is a Season 14 for Murdoch Mysteries, what shall we do until the show returns?"

While another added: "Thanks to the entire Murdoch Mysteries team for their excellent work. We really hope for season 14!"

And finally, this fan didn't just ask for one, but two new seasons and beyond: "Me want more!!! Plz give us S14, 15 etc"

For UK fans, new episodes of Murdoch Mysteries season 13 are airing weekly on Alibi on Mondays at 9pm with the 18-episode series expected to end on May 11th, 2020.