Mourinho makes comment about £15m player Pochettino let go at latest press conference

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur falls to the ground as Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training...
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has limited attacking options ahead of his side's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho takes his place in the technical area ahead of kick-off during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on...

Jose Mourinho’s comments suggest that he feels Fernando Llorente could have been a good option for Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Speaking to Football London at his latest press conference, Mourinho was asked whether Lucas Moura could have a similar impact for Tottenham this evening as he did in last season’s Champions League semi-final.

On that occasion Moura came off the bench to score a hat-trick as Tottenham miraculously came from behind to beat Ajax.

However, when asked whether he felt Lucas could perform similar heroics later, Mourinho suggested that the Brazilian would find it difficult without Llorente in the same team.

 

“Without Llorente. If you want to put the long balls in the box then we cannot do it that way, we have to try to do it in another,” Mourinho admitted about the £15 million striker (Goal).

“I think if we are waiting for the last 15, 20 minutes of the game to have a direct approach and put the ball in the box and to try from second balls, and be dominant in the box, I don’t think that is how we can do it.”

The comments are particularly interesting as Llorente was actually linked with a return to Tottenham in January.

Llorente was let go by Mauricio Pochettino, after Spurs failed to agree a contract with him over the summer. 

The Independent claims that Spurs were keen to bring Llorente back from Napoli at the start of the year, but no deal materialised.

TOPSHOT - Tottenham Hotspur's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente (C) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match...

Mourinho has, instead, been forced to muddle through with a lack of striking options, with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane both out injured.

The Portuguese boss’s latest words are the clearest indication yet that Llorente may well have been an appealing addition to him, even to use as a late substitute.

Tottenham need to turn the tie around this evening, as they are 1-0 behind against Leipzig after the first leg.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

