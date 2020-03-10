Mourinho claims he's saved two Spurs players for tonight, now he's ready to unleash them

Tottenham Hotspur duo Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura both look set to start in the Champions League this evening.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he rested Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso so they are ready to be unleashed for Tottenham Hotspur against RB Leipzig this evening.

Both Lucas and Lo Celso started on the bench for Tottenham against Burnley at the weekend, as Mourinho looked to get them some rest.

Although the duo both came on at half-time, with Tottenham struggling at Turf Moor, Mourinho feels that they should be better for the slight break.

“If you ask me if I believe that Lucas can have an impact in the game then yes I do,” he said. “It was one of the reasons that I left Lucas and Lo Celso on the bench in the last match.

“They were tired after two hours of football against Norwich. I felt that to give them and us a chance for tomorrow, I needed to protect them a little bit against Burnley, but even so I had to play them for 45 minutes.”

Lucas and Lo Celso will both surely start for Tottenham this evening after Mourinho’s words.

Tottenham will be relying on them both to carry most of their attacking threat in Germany too.

Lo Celso has arguably been Tottenham’s very best player in recent months, while Lucas’s pace is always a threat.

With Spurs having limited attacking options, Lo Celso and Lucas look two of Mourinho’s side’s best hopes to score a goal as they look to come from behind in the contest.

Tottenham are 1-0 down after the first leg, and face a huge challenge if they are to progress to the next round.