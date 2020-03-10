Quick links

'Makes me sick': Liverpool fans react to news about their player

Alisson Becker of Liverpool looks on during the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 4, 2019 in London, England.
Alisson will play no part in Liverpool's next two games.

Ismaila Sarr of Watford goes around Alisson Becker of Liverpool to score his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on...

Liverpool received some very good and bad news from manager Jurgen Klopp today.

The Reds boss was speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow's visit of Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool lost away to Diego Simeone's side two weeks ago in the first of a trilogy of defeats, with Watford and Chelsea going on to beat them in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

For two of those games, captain Jordan Henderson, one of the big favourites to win the PFA Player of the Year, was absent.

 

But Klopp revealed this afternoon that his skipper was available for selection in tomorrow's second leg against Atleti.

That's the good news. The bad news is that goalkeeper Alisson will miss tomorrow's clash at Anfield and the Merseyside derby with Everton on Monday.

Here's how Liverpool supporters reacted to that one:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adrian has proven himself a reliable deputy for Alisson on a number of occasions this season, but he hasn't played in a game as big as the one tomorrow.

Atletico lead the tie 1-0 on aggregate and an away goal would make it very difficult for the hosts, particularly if the La Liga side score first.

From the first minute until the 90th, the former West Ham man, who has made mistakes this season, will need to be at the top of his game.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool looks dejected following the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

