'Makes me sick': Liverpool fans react to news about their player

Alisson will play no part in Liverpool's next two games.

Liverpool received some very good and bad news from manager Jurgen Klopp today.

The Reds boss was speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow's visit of Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool lost away to Diego Simeone's side two weeks ago in the first of a trilogy of defeats, with Watford and Chelsea going on to beat them in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

For two of those games, captain Jordan Henderson, one of the big favourites to win the PFA Player of the Year, was absent.

But Klopp revealed this afternoon that his skipper was available for selection in tomorrow's second leg against Atleti.

That's the good news. The bad news is that goalkeeper Alisson will miss tomorrow's clash at Anfield and the Merseyside derby with Everton on Monday.

Here's how Liverpool supporters reacted to that one:

It makes me sick only thinking how long Alisson might be out for :( — anchee_world champs (@AncheeLfc) March 10, 2020

I forgot Alisson is out tomorrow pic.twitter.com/gZyhrrdfjJ — Toro (@Toro_LFC) March 10, 2020

Gutted that goalkeeper Alisson is out of action for a little while through injury hope he is back fairly soon #LFC — DARREN (@DarrenCarleyLFC) March 10, 2020

Personally I think they should just suspend right now till we get Alisson back https://t.co/xcM3GZSoUQ — Kaye8a. (@KayethenLFC) March 10, 2020

Alisson out of the Merseyside derby — Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) March 10, 2020

It’s alright, la. We’ve beaten them twice already without him — issam (@issam_LFC) March 10, 2020

Disappointed that Alisson will be out for longer than first feared but glad Henderson is back tomorrow. Missed him these last couple of weeks.#LFC #YNWA — Matthew Fisher (@mattfisher84) March 10, 2020

Adrian has proven himself a reliable deputy for Alisson on a number of occasions this season, but he hasn't played in a game as big as the one tomorrow.

Atletico lead the tie 1-0 on aggregate and an away goal would make it very difficult for the hosts, particularly if the La Liga side score first.

From the first minute until the 90th, the former West Ham man, who has made mistakes this season, will need to be at the top of his game.