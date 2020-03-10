Leicester star shares what Villa player said to him on the pitch last night

Dean Smith's Aston Villa side were beaten 4-0 by Leicester City last night as their chances of staying in the Premier League took a blow.

Jamie Vardy has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina was playing mind games with him before his spot kick yesterday evening.

Villa were hammered 4-0 by Leicester last night, with Vardy’s first goal opening the floodgates.

The Leicester forward hammered the ball down the middle, as Reina dived out the way of the shot.

Afterwards, Vardy was seen given some verbals to the Villa man during his celebration.

And the England international striker cheekily said: "He made it a bit easier. The 'keeper said I was going down the middle and I was.

"He tried to play my bluff and I ended up calling his."

Reina may be regretting not sticking to his instincts and diving now, as it would have been a chance for the Spaniard to make amends for his error.

The experienced stopper was completely at fault for the first goal which Villa conceded, as he charged off his line, only to miss the ball and allow Harvey Barnes and empty net to score.

In defence of Reina, he was offered little protection by Villa’s defence in what was an abject night for Dean Smith’s side.

There are now real concerns that Villa will be relegated this season, with the Midlands club currently sat two points away from safety.