Jamie Carragher reacts on Twitter to Aston Villa penalty controversy

Aston Villa chances of staying in the Premier League took a hit on Monday night, as they were beaten 4-0 at Leicester City.

Villa needed a result after seeing Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham United all lose at the weekend, but Dean Smith's side fell to a thrashing.

A rash decision from Pepe Reina to rush off his line allow Harvey Barnes to open the scoring, before Jamie Vardy made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Vardy hammered home a third, and Barnes turned home number four to send Villa packing with no points and a heavy defeat to try and come back from.

The result wasn't without controversy though; the awarding of Leicester's penalty was dubious to say the least, with Tyrone Mings adjudged to have handled Barnes' cross.

Mings was adamant that the ball came off his shoulder, which certainly appeared to be the case, but VAR confirmed the decision, and Vardy made it 2-0.

That effectively took the game away from Villa, who managed just one shot on target at the King Power Stadium, but they can still feel a little aggrieved.

In fact, pundit Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to react to the decision, stating that he couldn't believe the decision hadn't been overturned, believing VAR had made completely the wrong call against Villa.

I can’t believe that handball decision hasn’t been overturned! #var #LEIAVL — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 9, 2020