Quick links

Aston Villa

Leicester City

Premier League

Jamie Carragher reacts on Twitter to Aston Villa penalty controversy

Olly Dawes
Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa were thumped 4-0 at Leicester City on Monday night.

Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa chances of staying in the Premier League took a hit on Monday night, as they were beaten 4-0 at Leicester City.

Villa needed a result after seeing Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham United all lose at the weekend, but Dean Smith's side fell to a thrashing.

A rash decision from Pepe Reina to rush off his line allow Harvey Barnes to open the scoring, before Jamie Vardy made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

 

Vardy hammered home a third, and Barnes turned home number four to send Villa packing with no points and a heavy defeat to try and come back from.

The result wasn't without controversy though; the awarding of Leicester's penalty was dubious to say the least, with Tyrone Mings adjudged to have handled Barnes' cross.

Mings was adamant that the ball came off his shoulder, which certainly appeared to be the case, but VAR confirmed the decision, and Vardy made it 2-0.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa in discussion with Match referee Michael Oliver after giving away a penalty due to handball during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston...

That effectively took the game away from Villa, who managed just one shot on target at the King Power Stadium, but they can still feel a little aggrieved.

In fact, pundit Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to react to the decision, stating that he couldn't believe the decision hadn't been overturned, believing VAR had made completely the wrong call against Villa.

A dejected Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa after Harvey Barnes of Leicester City scored a goal to make it 4-0 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch