Jamie Carragher comments on Everton's tactics under Ancelotti & makes Barcelona claim

Everton conceded four at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Jamie Carragher has defended Everton's tactics during their 4-0 defeat to Chelsea over the weekend by claiming that there is 'no right or wrong system', as he told Monday Night Football (09/03/20 at 19:30 pm).

The former Premier League defender claimed that Everton's shape with the ball is almost like Barcelona's, Johan Cruyff, with three at the back, a diamond in the middle of the park and then a front three.

Carlo Ancelotti has deployed a 4-4-2 since he walked through the doors of the Merseyside club, and from an attacking sense, it has worked wonders, but they have suffered problems defensively.

Just like their last away trip at the Emirates Stadium, Everton conceded another handful of goals on the road, as Carragher shared his thoughts on the way they were set-up at the Bridge.

"There's no right or wrong system, I just think certain systems give you different things," Carragher told Sky Sports. "I think the problem with 4-4-2 is, at times, you can almost get yourself in three straight lines.

"I always think a system is probably more when you use the ball and a manager would say 'back into your shape and get together'. If you have a look at Everton's shape with the ball it's almost like a Barcelona, Johan Cruyff.

"In that, you have a back three. You have a midfield diamond. And then you have a front three, and the problem for them is that it's the two fullbacks [as wingers], which is why they lose the goal [Pedro goal].

"This is what Ancelotti's done a lot since he has come to Everton. They almost defend 4-4-2, but when they have the ball they always have three at the back. Whether it's a midfielder there or one of the full-backs that stays with the centre-backs."

Whilst the defeat at the weekend would have been disappointing, Everton can still take heart from the positive work Ancelotti has done since he walked through the doors of the Goodison Park club.

There's no doubt that he'll need the summer transfer window to try and bring in his own players, who know his system well and can take the club to the next level.

For many years now, Everton have harboured the ambition of making a return to Europe, and whilst they have found it difficult, Ancelotti is an expert in that field and he'll be hoping to achieve that goal next term.