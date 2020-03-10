Jack Harrison says what was 'ironic' about Ayling's goal on Saturday

Harrison paid tribute to Luke Ayling and spoke about Leeds' promotion hopes.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison paid tribute to the technical ability of Luke Ayling after the 2-0 win over Huddersfield at the weekend.

He also spoke to the club's official website about the Whites' promotion hopes after they stabilised their challenge with a run of five wins in a row to go top of the Championship.

He said: "It was a good performance by the lads. We knew how important it was to continue this run, especially coming towards the end of the season. It was a great finish from Luke Ayling, it was ironic as he did the same thing in training on the Friday. He’s got that technique in his locker and he brought it out, so it’s always good to see goals like that.

“We managed the game well, which we have improved on this season. We have to continue to focus on us, winning games and getting as many points as we can. We can’t get too caught up with everything else that’s going on in the league as that just adds unnecessary pressure. We just focus on ourselves, keep our head down and keep taking it game by game.”

Leeds were coming under a bit of pressure a few weeks ago and fear might have been creeping in at that stage over a repeat of last season.

But they have put together a great run at the perfect time, and Harrison is right to say that they're going to take it game by game and not invite extra pressure.

As for Ayling's goal, it was a sensational strike and the celebrations around the crowd reflected that, and rightly so. The fact it happened in training shows it was no fluke either.

Leeds have got themselves a bit of breathing space now and more moments like Ayling's wouldn't go amiss in the crucial run-in.