ITV: Will Liar return for season 3? Fans prepared for 'final chapter' of gripping thriller

ITV's Liar finally returned for its second season in 2020 but will there be a third instalment?

When it first released back in September 2017, ITV's Liar series quickly became one of the most-watched series on TV, averaging just under nine million viewers per episode.

After drawing in such a big audience and ending with a nail-biting cliffhanger, it was almost inevitable that Liar would be renewed for a second series and in January 2018, that's exactly what happened.

However, that second series wouldn't arrive until March 2020 so fans have certainly been kept waiting patiently for the new batch of episodes.

At long last, Liar's second series is here but fans are already questioning whether another series could be on its way after series 2.

Liar returns for season 2

After a wait of two-and-a-half years, Liar finally returned to ITV for its long-awaited second series on March 2nd, 2020.

The new series continues from where we left on in 2017 with Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd both returning in their respective lead roles to finally give us a resolution to that dramatic cliffhanger in series 1.

Just like the show's first series, which consisted of six episodes, Liar series 2 will also feature six brand new instalment.

Will there be a Liar season 3?

No.

When the show was renewed for its second series in January 2018, Liar's co-creators, Harry and Jack Williams told Deadline: "We are pleased that this story will return for its final chapter" which suggests that series 2 will bring an end to the series.

Of course, that could be misdirection before also leaving series 2 on a cliffhanger but we'll have to wait and see how the final episode of Liar's second series comes to an end first.

If by some miracle Liar is renewed for a third series, it could be quite some time before fans get to watch as it took two-and-a-half years to series 2 to finally arrive after the end of the debut batch of episodes.

When to watch

Liar series 2 continues on Monday evenings at 9pm on ITV.

The series is expected to continue for a total of six episodes with the concluding chapter in series 2 arriving on Monday, April 6th at 9pm on ITV.

All of series 1 and the first few episodes of series 2 are also available to stream via ITV Hub.