'It's time': Mourinho suggests Spurs youngster is going to start against Leipzig

Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League later this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho takes his place in the technical area ahead of kick-off during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on...

Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football London that Ryan Sessegnon will start for Tottenham Hotspur against Red Bull Leipzig this evening.

Sessegnon has had a mixed first season at Tottenham, where he has found game time fairly difficult to come by.

After missing the early part of the season with injury, Sessegnon has not been able to nail down a starting place.

However, with Tottenham needed to score against Leipzig in the Champions League to have any chance of progressing, Mourinho wants his side to attack.

 

And the Portuguese boss has suggested that Sessegnon will start over Japhet Tanganga this evening.

Ryan Sessegnon must help us,” Mourinho said. “It’s between Ryan and Jan Vertonghen to play left-back.

“Tanganga in a match where we need a left-back to attack I don’t think can do it. Ryan can also give us options in attacking areas. Especially without Steven, I think it’s time for Ryan to get his opportunity.”

Sessegnon has already scored for Tottenham in the Champions League this season against Bayern Munich.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in London,...

The youngster also grabbed an assist, during Spurs’s game against Olympiacos in the group stage.

Tottenham are the heavy underdogs to win this evening, and they will require a massive improvement if they are to turn the tie around.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

