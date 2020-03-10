'It was all false': BBC pundit suggests Tottenham man has fooled the fans

Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur in November.

Chris Sutton thinks Jose Mourinho nice act when he first arrived at Tottenham was all 'false' as he suggested that he has fooled the fans, as he told BBC Radio 5 Live (09/03/20).

This is related to Mourinho's pretty heavy criticism of Tanguy Ndombele after Tottenham's score draw at Burnley over the weekend when he shipped the midfielder off at half-time.

Mourinho didn't hold back in his criticism of Spurs' record-signing by saying that during the first-half clash at Turf Moor, his team 'didn't have a midfield', as quoted by BBC Sport.

Former Premier League striker, Sutton, thinks that Mourinho has returned to his old ways of 'blame everybody else' and he predicted that in the summer he will ask for a 'bucket loads of money'.

"He has gone back to the source of the way people thought he would act," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "When he went in as Spurs manager, I thought it was all false from the beginning.

"Smily Mourinho. But this is what Mourinho is like, isn't he? Blame everybody else. He's gone in, they have been pretty average and they are on their worst run of the season. He talked about prioritising players, in terms of Burnley, and Leipzig. Leipzig didn't have a fit centre-half the last game and they still pummeled Spurs in the last game.

"You see Frank Lampard at Chelsea getting on with things. These things happen, he's just looking for the same old excuse, and in the summer, we will see Mourinho asking for bucket loads of money. What good can Mourinho get by calling Ndombele out like he did?"

Harry Kane, who has since returned to on-field training, Heung-Min Son and now Steven Bergwijn are seemingly out for the long-term, or in the case of the January signing, will face a spell out of the team.

Given that Spurs have a thin squad as it is, injuries on top of more injuries doesn't help Mourinho's cause, nor does the fact that this team isn't his and he only joined in November.

But perhaps where the criticism does come at Mourinho is the manner in which he speaks about some of his players in the press, and why he doesn't play more youngsters, like some of his managerial counterparts are doing.