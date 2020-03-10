'I'd be hurt with that': Charlie Adam reacts to what Rangers star said

James Tavernier of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers courted criticism recently.

Charlie Adam has admitted that he would be 'hurt' if he was a team-mate of Rangers captain James Tavernier.

The Gers defender found himself getting slammed by fans of the Ibrox club following last week's defeat by Hamilton in Glasgow.

It wasn't so much Tavernier's performance which angered Rangers support as it was the comments in his programme notes prior to the game.

Steven Gerrard's side have had a horrific start to 2020 in terms of domestic results, and the right-back was quoted as saying that he and his team-mates struggle when teams put them under pressure.

It was a bizarre admission from somebody in a leadership role, especially when you're supposed to be challenging for a Premiership title, and here's what former Rangers midfielder Adam made of the quotes.

He told BBC Sportsound: "I'd be hurt with that. I'd be hurt. I think James Tavernier will probably re-think it.

"When you're at Rangers, you know the understanding of playing for the club, the pressure you're under. You're at Rangers and Celtic for a reason. You're supposedly meant to be the best players in the league."

If Tavernier can skipper Rangers to victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their upcoming Europa League tie then that'll go some way toward earning him forgiveness.

Thing is, the light Blues aren't playing like a side capable of reaching the quarter-final of a big European competition and, given their domestic form, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Ibrox side - who have dropped 13 points in the Premiership since mid-January - were dumped out by the Germans.