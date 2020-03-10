Quick links

Rangers

'I'd be hurt with that': Charlie Adam reacts to what Rangers star said

Shane Callaghan
Captain, James Tavernier of Rangers gives his team instructions during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

James Tavernier of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers courted criticism recently.

James Tavernier of Rangers FC reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

Charlie Adam has admitted that he would be 'hurt' if he was a team-mate of Rangers captain James Tavernier.

The Gers defender found himself getting slammed by fans of the Ibrox club following last week's defeat by Hamilton in Glasgow.

Subscribe

It wasn't so much Tavernier's performance which angered Rangers support as it was the comments in his programme notes prior to the game.

Steven Gerrard's side have had a horrific start to 2020 in terms of domestic results, and the right-back was quoted as saying that he and his team-mates struggle when teams put them under pressure.

 

It was a bizarre admission from somebody in a leadership role, especially when you're supposed to be challenging for a Premiership title, and here's what former Rangers midfielder Adam made of the quotes.

He told BBC Sportsound: "I'd be hurt with that. I'd be hurt. I think James Tavernier will probably re-think it.

"When you're at Rangers, you know the understanding of playing for the club, the pressure you're under. You're at Rangers and Celtic for a reason. You're supposedly meant to be the best players in the league."

If Tavernier can skipper Rangers to victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their upcoming Europa League tie then that'll go some way toward earning him forgiveness.

Thing is, the light Blues aren't playing like a side capable of reaching the quarter-final of a big European competition and, given their domestic form, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Ibrox side - who have dropped 13 points in the Premiership since mid-January - were dumped out by the Germans.

James Tavernier of Rangers FC reacts to his team's defeat after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch