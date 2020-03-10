Quick links

Aston Villa

Hutton states what Villa fans would 'bite your hand off' for right now

Sam Preston
Alan Hutton of Aston Villa applauds the supporters following the Sky Bet Championship game between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on May 05, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Sam Preston Profile
Sam Preston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton stated what he feels are the club's targets.

Alan Hutton of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park on August 22, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Alan Hutton left Aston Villa at the end of last season, when they were promoted to the Premier League and has since retired.

So there aren't too many pundits more in tune with what Villa are targeting and their future plans but that's what Hutton shared with BBC 5Live after their 4-0 loss against Leicester.

 

He said: "Staying up this season, that's the main objective for all Villa supporters out there this season. If you gave them 17th, they'd bite your hand off for it and then move on and build from there.

Host Mark Chapman also asked Chris Sutton if Dean Smith was under immediate pressure ahead of the final ten games of the season but was swiftly dismissed.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa and Alan Hutton of Aston Villa celebrate at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Birmingham City at Villa Park on November 25,...

This season was always going to be tricky for Villa but it is interesting to see someone with as intense a knowledge of the club and its fans as Hutton say pure survival is the goal.

That seems especially to be the case now after last night's defeat, which leaves Villa in the relegation zone after another disappointing night.

Sutton is right to say that Smith should not be under pressure at all, as he deserves the patience of the club, not least for getting the club to the EFL Cup final.

A cup final and survival would probably represent a good season for the Villa, but there's plenty of work for Smith to do yet in those final ten games.

Aston Villa Manager Dean Smith shows his frustration during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09th, 2020 in Leicester,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch