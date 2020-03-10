Hutton states what Villa fans would 'bite your hand off' for right now

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton stated what he feels are the club's targets.

Alan Hutton left Aston Villa at the end of last season, when they were promoted to the Premier League and has since retired.

So there aren't too many pundits more in tune with what Villa are targeting and their future plans but that's what Hutton shared with BBC 5Live after their 4-0 loss against Leicester.

He said: "Staying up this season, that's the main objective for all Villa supporters out there this season. If you gave them 17th, they'd bite your hand off for it and then move on and build from there.

Host Mark Chapman also asked Chris Sutton if Dean Smith was under immediate pressure ahead of the final ten games of the season but was swiftly dismissed.

This season was always going to be tricky for Villa but it is interesting to see someone with as intense a knowledge of the club and its fans as Hutton say pure survival is the goal.

That seems especially to be the case now after last night's defeat, which leaves Villa in the relegation zone after another disappointing night.

Sutton is right to say that Smith should not be under pressure at all, as he deserves the patience of the club, not least for getting the club to the EFL Cup final.

A cup final and survival would probably represent a good season for the Villa, but there's plenty of work for Smith to do yet in those final ten games.