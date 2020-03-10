How to watch RB Leipzig v Tottenham in the Champions League: TV channel and live stream options

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will have to go all-out if they want to beat RB Leipzig and progress into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Things are starting to heat up in the Champions League knockout rounds as the second leg fixtures of the last 16 are now upon us.

We now have an idea of the calibre of each team remaining in the competition and the second round of matches will no doubt provide plenty of fascinating football for fans to enjoy.

One of the most eye-catching fixtures is RB Leipzig v Tottenham as the first leg result sets up a thrilling encounter in what was East Germany but how can fans tune in to the action?

RB Leipzig v Tottenham

RB Leipzig, who have taken German football by storm in recent years, take a 1-0 lead into their home leg of the last 16 against Spurs.

Prolific striker Time Werner gave Leipzig the lead and a crucial away goal with a penalty in what was a closely fought affair at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs, who were finalists in last year's competition, will now have to go all-out at the Red Bull Arena if they are to turn the tide of the fixture and progress into the quarter-finals.

How to watch

Like all Champions League games, RB Leipzig v Tottenham will be broadcast on BT Sport, specifically BT Sport 2.

The match itself is set to kick-off at 8:00pm while build-up begins at 7:00pm.

To watch BT Sport, you'll need a subscription to the BT Sport channels via the likes of Sky, Virgin or BT TV.

Alternatively, if you don't want to tie yourself into a long contract, you can live stream BT Sport on the BT Sport App which is available on PC, mobile, Samsung Smart TVs and games consoles.

Monthly passes, similar to those on Sky's Now TV, are available to purchase for £25 per month.

Other Champions League matches on TV this week

If RB Leipzig v Tottenham isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty more Champions League matches where that came from.

Tuesday, March 10th

RB Leipzig (1) v (0) Tottenham | BT Sport 2 - 8:00pm

Valencia (1) v (4) Atalanta | BT Sport 3 - 8:00pm

Wednesday, March 11th

Liverpool (0) v (1) Atletico Madrid | BT Sport 2 - 8:00pm

Paris Saint Germain (1) v (2) Borussia Dortmund | BT Sport 3 - 8:00pm

Times shown are kick-off times.