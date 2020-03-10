How many endings in Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal?

A new interactive adventure from Netflix has just arrived in the form of Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal?

While Netflix is best known for creating big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, it's always worth remembering that the streaming service regularly tries to push the boat out and give us content we've never experienced before.

As well as offering up things like international films and TV series, we've started to see an array of interactive special episodes arrive on the streaming service in recent years as well.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Bear Grylls: You vs Wild are two of the most high-profile examples we've seen.

Now, there's a new addition to Netflix's interactive library and it comes in the form of Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal?

ALSO ON NETFLIX: F1 fans hopeful of Drive to Survive season 3

What is Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal?

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal? is a special one-off episode of the Netflix show Carmen Sandiego.

The story follows Carmen as she is recruited by the evil corporation, VILE (Villains International League of Evil), and is forced to carry out a series of heists to save her friends, Zach and Ivy, who have been captured by the evil organisation.

The special episode is interactive, which means viewers are given choices throughout the episode that change the storyline you experience.

How many endings are there?

In total, there are eight different endings in To Steal or Not to Steal.

Thankfully for viewers, if you reach an unwanted ending, Netflix brings you back to your most recent choice rather than forcing you to start from the beginning.

*Spoilers ahead for all eight endings of To Steal or Not to Steal*

Each ending explained

1. Zach and Ivy have their brains wiped after Carmen tries to rescue them from the van.

If you choose to avoid working for VILE, Carmen's friends will have their minds wiped almost immediately and you'll be sent back to the start.

2. Zach and Ivy have their minds wiped after Carmen damages the terracotta warrior

The rope dangling from the helicopter isn't strong enough so you'd better look for a sneakier way out of this situation.

3. Zach and Ivy have their brains wiped after Carmen steal the caviar stealthily after it has been plated up.

Countess Cleo wants her caviar to stay fresh so if Carmen can't dash the tinned fish eggs out in time, they'll be plated up and will spoil, angering Cleo.

4. Carmen saves Zach and Ivy from VILE before completing all three heists.

Player and Carmen work out where Ivy and Zach are being held but the success of the rescue depends on whether or not you helped Tigress earlier.

5. Carmen is too late to save Zach and Ivy who become VILE agents and capture her.

An alternative to the scenario above. If you don't help Tigress, she'll make the early rescue a much harder prospect.

6. Zach and Ivy's minds are wiped after Carmen is unable to steal the dinosaur bone for VILE.

Similar to the terracotta warrior. If Carmen cannot retrieve the dinosaur bone from the lab quickly, Bellum will see to Zach and Ivy.

7. Carmen is captured and is mind-wiped into becoming a VILE operative.

If you complete each heist for VILE but trick ACME agent Julia in Monaco, Carmen is captured by VILE and turned into a mindless slave for them.

8. Carmen saves Zach and Ivy and the trio mounts a daring helicopter escape. All of the stolen items are given to Julia and ACME.

Arguably the complete ending. If you complete all VILE heists and you do trust Julia in Moncao, then she'll help provide a decoy in the final mission.

It's also worth mentioning that the two happy endings (4 and 8 in the list above) also include a special bonus scene involving Zach and Ivy.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal? released on Netflix on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020.