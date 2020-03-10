Hollyoaks: Anna Passey and Kyle Pryor relationship timeline - Channel 4 co-stars dating in real life!

Outside of their Hollyoaks' characters, Anna Passey and Kyle Pryor are a couple in real life.

There have been a number of relationships that have started from the set of popular British soaps.

Some have led to long-term partnerships and marriages, while we have also seen several stars calling it quits after being together for many years.

Anna Passey and Kyle Pryor are known for playing Sienna Blake and Laurie Shelby on the Channel 4 soap.

However, the two are actually dating in real life. Here's everything you need to know about their relationship from the set of Hollyoaks to real life.

Anna and Kyle are the ones on the left-hand side of the snap below.

Anna Passey and Kyle Pryor: Relationship

Anna and Kyle met on the set of the Channel 4 soap.

The couple revealed that they're dating in real life with Anna confirming the lovely news in an Instagram post in October 2019.

In the post, the actress shared a sweet snap with Kyle, kissing in a cave by the ocean during a gorgeous sunset.

Earlier this year, the couple took a romantic trip to New Zealand together, with both Anna and Kyle capturing the amazing places they've visited.

Anna and Kyle: Business partners

Not only the two Hollyoaks stars are dating in real life, but they are also business partners now.

Taking to her Instagram, Anna revealed that she and Kyle have launched their own brand for sustainable and eco-friendly candles.

The company is called Kip Candle Co and the range is based on soy-wax products.

The candle brand must be inspired by Anna and Kyle's recent trip to New Zealand as some of the candles come with alpine and spiced orange scents.

Anna Passey's former partner

Anna used to be in a relationship with another Hollyoaks star.

She dated her co-star Nick Rhys for five years who played Lockie Campbell on the Channel 4 soap.