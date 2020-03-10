'He's so good': Erling Haaland blown away by 'incredible' Liverpool star

Erling Haaland has shared how hard it is to play against Virgil van Dijk.

Erling Haaland has proved himself to be one of the hottest properties in Europe this season, with both RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

As per France Football, he was asked which type of defender he hates playing against and chose a man he faced during his time in Austria, in this season's Champions League.

Haaland said: "Van Dijk. He is so good. He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player."

Haaland found the net against Liverpool at Anfield back in October, when RB Salzburg launched a three-goal comeback before Mo Salah's winner.

But he found it harder in the second match-up against van Dijk, snatching at his chances somewhat as Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners in Austria.

It's hardly surprising praise given van Dijk is widely regarded as the best central defender in the world and Haaland hasn't been exposed to too many elite centre halves yet.

But for a player like Haaland, who relies on his running power so much, playing against van Dijk must be tricky because his physical attributes are as good as the Norwegian's.

That was a learning curve for Haaland up against van Dijk in a must-win group match, where Mo Salah was the man who held his nerve on a night where the Norwegian could have made himself a Salzburg hero.

Next on the horizon for van Dijk is ensuring Atletico Madrid don't secure an away goal at Anfield tomorrow night, which would completely alter the complexion of the tie.