Has £5m loanee played last-ever game for Celtic?

Moritz Bauer might do well to get another game for Celtic after his team-mate's return.

There were several good things about Celtic's win this past weekend.

Firstly, it was a 5-0 drubbing of St Mirren, and scoring five is always a good thing, but the fact that Leigh Griffiths got three of them is another heartwarming aspect of the rout, given the 2019 that the Scottish hitman had.

But another positive element of Saturday's win was the return of Hatem Elhamed.

The Celtic right-back hadn't managed a Premiership appearance since September due to injury and Jeremie Frimpong's emergence as a gem.

But with both of them back and fit again, it makes you wonder what the short-term future holds for Moritz Bauer.

The Austria international was one of three right-backs to join Neil Lennon's side last summer, signing on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

And Bauer, a £5 million signing by the Championship club in 2018 [The Daily Mail], simply isn't needed all that much by Lennon, for the amount of games that Celtic have left.

The Hoops have a maximum of two Scottish Cup matches left and only eight in the league, and with two right-backs ahead of him in the pecking order it's probably fair to ask if Bauer has already played his last game for the club.