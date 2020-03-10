Harry Kane sends message on Twitter, Bentaleb responds

The Newcastle United loanee has sent his old Tottenham Hotspur pal a message.
It looks like Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane is back in training.
The Spurs striker hasn't kicked a ball for the club in any competition since January due to a hamstring injury.
Tottenham's season has steadily declined since that blow, with Jose Mourinho's side slipping seven points behind Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish, bowing out of the FA Cup to Norwich City and they have a huge job to stay in the Champions League beyond tonight.
Kane is a massive player for the North Londoners and one that they've dearly missed, but it seems like he's on the comeback trail.
The 26-year-old posted a video on Twitter of himself in light training.
Kane was filmed being put through his paces by one of the coaches at Tottenham, and a certain Nabil Bentaleb responded with some encouraging words on social media.
Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet pic.twitter.com/9b8klAmFmw— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 9, 2020
See you soon on the pitch bro https://t.co/TZC12ZlBSU— Nabil Bentaleb (@nabilbentaleb42) March 9, 2020
The Algeria international - now at Newcastle United - and Kane were once team-mates with the Lilywhites, and Bentaleb has echoed the thoughts of virtually every Spurs fan in saying that he hopes to see him on the pitch soonn.
