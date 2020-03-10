Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United

Premier League

Harry Kane sends message on Twitter, Bentaleb responds

Shane Callaghan
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur trains during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 09, 2020 in Enfield, England. Tottenham Hotspur will...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Newcastle United loanee has sent his old Tottenham Hotspur pal a message.

Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

It looks like Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane is back in training.

The Spurs striker hasn't kicked a ball for the club in any competition since January due to a hamstring injury.

Tottenham's season has steadily declined since that blow, with Jose Mourinho's side slipping seven points behind Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish, bowing out of the FA Cup to Norwich City and they have a huge job to stay in the Champions League beyond tonight.

Kane is a massive player for the North Londoners and one that they've dearly missed, but it seems like he's on the comeback trail.

 

The 26-year-old posted a video on Twitter of himself in light training.

Kane was filmed being put through his paces by one of the coaches at Tottenham, and a certain Nabil Bentaleb responded with some encouraging words on social media.

The Algeria international - now at Newcastle United - and Kane were once team-mates with the Lilywhites, and Bentaleb has echoed the thoughts of virtually every Spurs fan in saying that he hopes to see him on the pitch soonn.

Nabil Bentaleb of FC Schalke 04 scores a penalty during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Schalke 04 and Manchester City at Arena Auf Schalke on February 20, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch