Graham Roberts sends message to Carragher after his stinging criticism of Spurs player

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has had to take on board a great deal of criticism after his last performance.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Graham Roberts has told Jamie Carragher that he completely agrees with his analysis of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Carragher savaged Ndombele on Sky Sports last night, as he labelled the Spurs midfielder’s last display as ‘nothing short of a ‘disgrace’.

 

Ndombele failed to make one sprint during Tottenham’s match against Burnley on Saturday.

And Roberts felt that Carragher’s harsh verdict on Ndombele was absolutely correct.

Spurs fans were initially sympathetic with Ndombele’s struggles to adapt to English football, but their patience has rapidly run out.

There is now a huge amount of frustration at their record signing for not pulling his weight this term.

Ndombele’s attitude is now being seriously questioned by Tottenham supporters, as he has failed to make any sort of positive impact since Mourinho took charge.

Ndombele now has had a challenge thrown down to him after Mourinho’s words, and it will be interesting to see how the 23-year-old responds.

Tottenham are next in action against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening, but it seems likely that Ndombele will only be selected to be on the bench.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

