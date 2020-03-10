Five facts about the Tottenham teenager Mourinho has surprisingly named on bench tonight

Tottenham Hotspur take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight.

Tottenham Hotspur are back in action tonight, taking on RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

Spurs are 1-0 down from the first leg, as Timo Werner's penalty was enough to give Leipzig the win, and Tottenham face a real battle tonight.

Jose Mourinho's lineup is missing the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn, but there has been one major shock from tonight's matchday squad.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott has been named on the bench, and if Spurs fans aren't too familiar with him, then here are some facts about him...

1. Fagan-Walcott is aged just 17, and primarily plays as a centre back, and made his England Under-17 debut back in November 2018.

2. The defender was born in Edmonton in North London, and has been coming through the Spurs ranks in the Under-18's in recent years.

3. Fagan-Walcott is yet to make his first-team debut for Tottenham, but he did play in the grand opening of the club's new stadium, helping the Spurs Under-18's beat Southampton.

4. This season, Fagan-Walcott has been a regular in the Spurs development ranks, notching eight appearances in Premier League 2, five in the UEFA Youth League, three in the Under-18 Premier League, two in the FA Youth Cup and one in the EFL Trophy.

5. One very interesting note about Fagan-Walcott is that he was once a district champions in 200m sprints, but chose football over athletics – and Spurs will hope that his natural athletic ability will help him kick on.