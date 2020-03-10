'Finally, great news': Some Liverpool fans buzzing with news coming out of Anfield

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is set to be able to feature against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
Liverpool fans have been left delighted by the news that Jordan Henderson is winning his race to be fit for Wednesday evening.
Liverpool are due to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tomorrow, as they look to overturn a deficit from the first leg.
Henderson was expected to be missing from Liverpool’s line-up, as the England international has been struggling so badly with injury.
But Henderson has come back quicker than expected, and Jurgen Klopp has now told the Liverpool Echo that he could feature.
"Hendo is ready,” Klopp said.
The comment has gone down well with Liverpool fans who are delighted to see Henderson back involved again.
Missed you!— Hollie.✨ (@hollie_lfc) March 10, 2020
FINALLY— Ben (@benjaman_10) March 10, 2020
Don't say could,just say he will play,he is badly needed— BlaqSoul (@BonafideLFC) March 10, 2020
Very good news— Abdulkareem (@1Kareem) March 10, 2020
Better than Scholes & Keane ever was!!!!— LMC (@1CrimsonRoad) March 10, 2020
Great news— Cathal Robinson (@CathalRobinson) March 10, 2020
Can’t wait to see him run the show and rally the troops #LFC #captain #leader— Richie Davies (@dickyboy10) March 9, 2020
Henderson’s absence has hurt Liverpool in recent weeks, as they have lost three of their last five games.
The Reds have gone through their worst run of results all season with Henderson missing, which has really highlighted his importance.
Henderson’s return will be a major boost to Klopp’s side though, as they face a hugely difficult task of coming back from 1-0 down against Atleti.
