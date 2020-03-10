Quick links

'Finally, great news': Some Liverpool fans buzzing with news coming out of Anfield

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is set to be able to feature against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool fans have been left delighted by the news that Jordan Henderson is winning his race to be fit for Wednesday evening.

Liverpool are due to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tomorrow, as they look to overturn a deficit from the first leg.

Henderson was expected to be missing from Liverpool’s line-up, as the England international has been struggling so badly with injury.

 

But Henderson has come back quicker than expected, and Jurgen Klopp has now told the Liverpool Echo that he could feature.

"Hendo is ready,” Klopp said.

The comment has gone down well with Liverpool fans who are delighted to see Henderson back involved again.

Henderson’s absence has hurt Liverpool in recent weeks, as they have lost three of their last five games.

The Reds have gone through their worst run of results all season with Henderson missing, which has really highlighted his importance.

Henderson’s return will be a major boost to Klopp’s side though, as they face a hugely difficult task of coming back from 1-0 down against Atleti.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

