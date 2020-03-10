Ex-striker shares what he noticed about Celtic fans on Saturday

Quick links

A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ex-Celtic star Jorge Cadete watched his old side in action last weekend.

Jorge Cadete has revealed that he noticed Celtic fans were a bit more subdued than usual this past weekend.

Neil Lennon's side treated the Parkhead faithful to a 5-0 drubbing of St Mirren on Saturday.

Leigh Griffiths scored three of Celtic's goals, but Cadete, who spent 18 months with the Hoops during mid-90s, was in attendance on the day and does not believe that the home fans were as vocal or as boisterous as he remembers.

He told The Scottish Sun: "The Celtic fans are always great, but I didn’t feel the same ambiance from the stands as normal.

 

"There wasn’t the same singing there usually is, maybe because everybody knew they would win the game."

Celtic's next game is an Old Firm derby for Sunday's trip to Rangers.

And Cadete, who scored 30 league goals in 36 games for the Bhoys, is expecting an away victory. He added: "Ibrox will be a very different atmosphere for sure but I expect the same result — a Celtic win.”

Rangers beat Celtic on their own turf in December for their first victory at Parkhead for nine years, but Lennon's troops have a great chance to even the score on that front.

It isn't nine years since the Hoops won there, but the Gers' domestic form has been horrendous since the winter break and if Hamilton can win at Ibrox then Sunday's opponents definitely can.

