DOOM Eternal Twitch Prime: How to get the DOOMicorn skin!

Gamers with Twitch Prime will be able to get the DOOMicorn skin for DOOM Eternal when it launches.

DOOM Eternal is coming out on March 20th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it'll then arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the near future. While you're no doubt excited to shoot first and ask questions never while slaying countless demons from Hell, you can prepare for its launch by readying your Twitch Prime account to get the DOOMicorn skin.

As if you don't already know, DOOM Eternal is a badass sequel that will be a heavy metal track in comparison to Bethesda's 2016 rebirth which was more rock. And, in case you're wondering how heavy it'll be, there's a heavy metal choir for its soundtrack. This basically means you don't have to worry about its soundtrack being as shoddy as the awful (c)rap music in its controversial TV ad.

However, away from its soundtrack which will perfectly compliment the game's moshpit with demons, there's some Twitch Prime content including a DOOMicorn skin.

How to get the DOOMicorn skin for DOOM Eternal

You must have an Amazon Prime subscription to get the DOOMicorn skin for DOOM Eternal.

Provided you boast a subscription, all you need to do then is link your Twitch account to your Bethesda.net profile.

Simply click the corresponding link above and then follow the obvious directions for linking a social media account.

When your Twitch account is linked to your Bethesda, you'll then be able to claim the DOOMicorn skin from March 20th until April 21st.

However, it's not the only skin that will be exclusive to Prime members as the DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection also includes the following:

‘DOOMicorn’ Slayer Skin

‘Purple Pony’ Skin Variant

‘Night-mare’ Skin Variant

‘Magic Meadow’ Base Podium

‘For Those Who Dare to Dream!’ Maxed-Out Podium

‘Clip Clop’ Stance Animation

‘Haymaker’ Intro Animation

‘Horsing Around’ Victory Animation

‘Love Conquers All’ Player Icon

‘Super Sparkle Slayer’ Nameplate & Title

DOOM Eternal launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 20th.