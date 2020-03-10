Quick links

'Don't always have to be so bitter': Agbonlahor sends message after Aston Villa thrashing

Amir Mir
Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Southampton, United...
Amir Mir
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone after conceding four at Leicester City.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Monday 9th March 2020.

Gabby Agbonlahor has stated on his personal Instagram account that he still has 'faith' in Aston Villa despite their 4-0 defeat to Leicester City on Monday night.

The former Premier League striker also made it clear that ex-players 'don't always have to be bitter and negative' towards their old clubs, as he urged the fans to get Villa Park 'rocking' at the weekend. 

 

Dean Smith's side shipped four goals at the King Power Stadium in what was another abject display, as they will host Champions League hopefuls, Chelsea on Saturday evening. 

Following yesterday's morale-damaging result and performance, Agbonlahor sent this message from his personal Instagram account. 

It was a disastrous result and performance for Villa and one that may have now sent them back down to the Championship. 

Smith was appointed Villa boss midway through their Championship campaign last season, as he guided them back to the promised land via the playoffs. 

The Midlands giants had to spend big in the summer because they lost over 10 players through their loans ending or their contracts running out. 

But the decision go down the route of signing inexperienced young players is coming back to hurt them in big ways. 

Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

