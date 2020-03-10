'This is the question': £50m star admits concerns about potential Liverpool move

Premier League leaders Liverpool could reportedly sign Timo Werner but will Jurgen Klopp get his man?

Timo Werner has admitted that he is mulling over whether or not to stay and compete for silverware at RB Leipzig with a host of clubs, including Liverpool, chasing his signature, while speaking to Sky Sports.

It is funny what a change of position can do for a player. In his formative years at Stuttgart, a teenager Werner was an exciting if erratic right-winger, becoming the youngest player to ever hit a brace in the Bundesliga at the age of just 17.

Now a lethal number nine, Werner has records tumbling on what feels like a weekly basis these days. The Germany international has reached a whole new level since swapping one of the country’s most iconic, historic clubs for a controversial, new-money outfit and moving infield into a centre-forward role.

With a career-best 27 goals in all competitions this season, it turns out Red Bull does give you wings after all.

But, with the summer transfer window looming, does Werner commit his future to one of Europe’s most ambitious clubs and tear apart the established order in Germany? Or does he swap a starring role at Leipzig for what could prove to be a place on the Anfield bench?

"At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations. The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City,” Werner mused.

"But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That's one point you have to look at.

"So at this point of my career I'm asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?"

With a very affordable £50 million release clause in his contract, Leipzig will be powerless to prevent Werner from leaving if a Premier League giant is willing to pay the fee. Sky reported last month that Liverpool is the 24-year-old’s preferred destination.

But Werner doesn’t need us to tell him that ousting Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane is easier said than done. Just ask Xherdan Shaqiri.