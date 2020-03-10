Report: Wolves ask Mendes to help sign £70m star Ancelotti wants at Everton

The Premier League could be James Rodriguez's next stop with the Real Madrid forgotten man a reported target for Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached out to Jorge Mendes to enquire about the possibility of bringing Real Madrid bench-warmer James Rodriguez to Molineux, according to El Desmarque.

When transfer rumours like this emerge, it is usually time for a little perspective.

Three years ago, Wolves were a mid-table Championship club and spent the 2017 January transfer window tying up deals for Ben Marshall and Duckens Nazon.

Flash forward to the present day and the prospect of a World Cup Golden Boot winner donning Old Gold genuinely feels like a realistic possibility. How times have changed in the Black Country.

Reports in Spain claim that Wolves have enlisted super-agent Mendes to bring one of the world’s most gifted footballers to the Premier League, with Rodriguez allegedly desperate to bring an end to his six-year stay at the Santiago Bernabau.

Still only 28, the Colombian superstar is crying out for a fresh start. He has started just four La Liga games all season after falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane.

Real president Florentino Perez has set a price-tag of £70 million for Rodriguez as he looks to recoup the massive fee Real paid to sign the 2014 World Cup phenomenon from Monaco.

However, Wolves are hoping that Mendes, exerting his extensive influence, can encourage Real to vastly reduce that eye-watering valuation.

Given that Mendes has managed to bring Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and co to Molineux over the years, the prospect of James joining forces with Nuno Espirito Santo cannot be ruled out.

The report adds that Everton are also interested. And, in Carlo Ancelotti, the Toffees have a coach who got the best out of James during that impressive debut campaign at Madrid in 2014/15.