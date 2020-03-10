Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

Brighton & Hove Albion

Scottish Premiership

Championship

Premier League

Report: QPR launch bid to beat Premier League suitors to £1.5m man

Danny Owen
Mark Warburton, Manager of QPR looks on during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 24, 2020...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship hopefuls Queens Park Rangers want a new defender - can they beat Brighton and Hove Albion to Jamie Hamilton?

Mark Warburton, Manager of QPR looks on during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 24, 2020...

Queens Park Rangers have failed with a six-figure bid for Scottish Premiership centre-back Jamie Hamilton, according to the Scottish Sun.

Who knows, if Mark Warburton had a more reliable back line at his disposal, QPR might have been in and amongst the play-off chase right now.

While Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel have ripped Championship defences apart on an almost weekly basis, the Londoners have conceded 62 goals in 37 games at the other end of the pitch – the third-worst defensive record in the division.

 

While youngster Hamilton still has a lot to learn, signing a classy, combative centre-half with potential by the bucket-load would represent a sizeable step in the right direction.

A rising star of Hamilton Academical (who else?), the Scotland youth star has a host of clubs from below the border queuing up to sign him this summer.

A general view of Loftus Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at Loftus Road on April 29, 2017 in London, England.

QPR made a six-figure bid, according to the Sun, but their initial offer has been turned down. If Rangers are to return with a second offer, they would likely have to stump up a fee closer to The Accies’ £1.5 million valuation (the Mail).

It seems that Premier League strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion are at the front of the queue right now after Hamilton spent a brief trial period with the Seagulls recently.

Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford FC at American Express Community Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch