Report: QPR launch bid to beat Premier League suitors to £1.5m man

Championship hopefuls Queens Park Rangers want a new defender - can they beat Brighton and Hove Albion to Jamie Hamilton?

Queens Park Rangers have failed with a six-figure bid for Scottish Premiership centre-back Jamie Hamilton, according to the Scottish Sun.

Who knows, if Mark Warburton had a more reliable back line at his disposal, QPR might have been in and amongst the play-off chase right now.

While Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel have ripped Championship defences apart on an almost weekly basis, the Londoners have conceded 62 goals in 37 games at the other end of the pitch – the third-worst defensive record in the division.

While youngster Hamilton still has a lot to learn, signing a classy, combative centre-half with potential by the bucket-load would represent a sizeable step in the right direction.

A rising star of Hamilton Academical (who else?), the Scotland youth star has a host of clubs from below the border queuing up to sign him this summer.

QPR made a six-figure bid, according to the Sun, but their initial offer has been turned down. If Rangers are to return with a second offer, they would likely have to stump up a fee closer to The Accies’ £1.5 million valuation (the Mail).

It seems that Premier League strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion are at the front of the queue right now after Hamilton spent a brief trial period with the Seagulls recently.