Report: Everton ahead of West Ham in race for £34m summer target

Two Premier League sides, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton and David Moyes's West Ham United, reportedly want Napoli's Serie A bench-warmer Hirving Lozano.

West Ham United are hopeful of snapping up Hirving Lozano this summer but Everton remain the most likely destination for the £34 million winger, according to Neapolitan publication Il Mattino.

12 months ago, Lozano was one of the most exciting and coveted young forwards in the game. Now, he can’t buy a start in Italy with his Napoli nightmare showing no signs of ending.

The former PSV Eindhoven talisman has played just 50 minutes of Serie A football since the turn of the year with Partenopei coach Gennaro Gattuso admitting that Lozano, a direct, ball-carrying wide man, is not part of his tactical plans.

A reunion with Carlo Ancelotti, the man who brought the 24-year-old to Napoli last summer before being sacked in the autumn, is apparently on the cards with the veteran tactician eyeing a reunion with Lozano.

Everton, the report claims, is the most likely destination for a forward who notched 21 goals and 12 assists in his final season at PSV.

Just to make a move to Goodison Park even more probable, it was the Toffees’ director of football, Marcel Brands, who spotted Lozano ripping defences to shreds in his central America homeland before his 2017 move to Holland.

Il Mattino adds that West Ham are also in the market for an explosive winger in the mould of a young Cristiano Ronaldo. But, with Brands and Ancelotti calling the shots at Everton these days, don’t be surprised to see Lozano swapping sky blue for navy sooner rather than later.

Sometimes 'who you know' is just as important as 'what you know'.