'I know': Reported £15m Everton target convinced he will emulate Eden Hazard

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly want to bring ex-Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga back to the Premier League from Serie A Sassuolo.

£15 million reported Everton target Jeremie Boga is confident that he can follow in the footsteps of Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, telling Goal that he has the ability to ‘reach that level’ set by a Belgian superstar.

Unlike Hazard, who blossomed into one of the world’s elite attacking talents in West London, Boga has been forced to leave Stamford Bridge in an attempt to fulfil his undoubted potential.

The Ivory Coast international swapped Chelsea for Sassuolo in a £3.5 million deal two years ago but, after taking Serie A by storm with eight goals and four assists this season, a return to England appears to be on the cards.

 

The Express reported that Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to bring another exciting winger to Goodison Park although, due to a buy-back clause in Boga’s contract, Chelsea hold all the cards over the 23-year-old’s future.

Whoever Boga is strutting his stuff for next season, a one-time Birmingham City loanee will be shedding blood, sweat and tears to live up to his likeness with a modern-day Premier League legend.

“Hazard is definitely stronger than me (right now), but not in my head, because I know my talent and I know that over time I can reach that level,” Boga told Goal.

“I watch many videos of (Lionel) Messi, (Hatem) Ben Arfa and Hazard. Dribbling and playing one against one, it has always been like that since I was a child.”

Carlo ‘the winger whisperer’ Ancelotti has taken Everton’s attackers to a whole new level since replacing Marco Silva in December with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison playing arguably the best football of their career under a veteran tactician.

And if there is anyone capable of turning Boga into Hazard 2.0, he is patrolling the Goodison Park touchline, his expressive eyebrow raised to the Merseyside skies.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

