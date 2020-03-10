'Great potential': Alisson Becker praised reported £44m Tottenham target last year

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Eder Militao in the Premier League and the Spurs coach reportedly contacted La Liga giants Real Madrid to discuss a deal.

Alisson Becker knows a top quality centre-back when he sees one.

The undisputed number one for Brazil and Liverpool, a £67 million shot-stopper has shared a dressing room with Virgil Van Dijk, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Joe Gomez and co in a trophy-laden couple of years for club and country.

So, with Real Madrid’s seldom-seen Samba starlet Eder Militao heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, it is worth reminding ourselves of what Alisson said about a £44 million man who became the most expensive defender in Los Blancos’ history just last summer.

“He's a player with great potential, it's no accident that Real Madrid have signed him,” arguably the world’s greatest goalkeeper told El Espanyol in 2019 after Eder scored past Alisson in a Champions League quarter-final clash.

“I am happy to have his help in the Brazilian team.”

Eder was supposed to fill a Pepe-shaped void in Real Madrid’s squad when he followed in the footsteps of a Portuguese legend a year ago, swapping Porto for the Bernabeu.

But, so far at least, the 22-year-old has endured a Madrid career more akin to Jonathan Woodgate than three-time Champions League winner Pepe. Eder has made just seven La Liga starts under Zinedine Zidane and only did more harm to his ailing reputation during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Real Betis.

According to El Desmarque, Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has contacted Real president Florentino Perez to enquire about the possibility of offering Eder a fresh start when the transfer window swings open.

Madrid want £70 million. And, despite his struggles in the iconic white shirt, Eder should not be written off so soon.

Just ask Alisson.