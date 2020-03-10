Quick links

'Great potential': Alisson Becker praised reported £44m Tottenham target last year

Danny Owen
Alisson Becker of Liverpool reacts prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Eder Militao in the Premier League and the Spurs coach reportedly contacted La Liga giants Real Madrid to discuss a deal.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid reacts during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Alisson Becker knows a top quality centre-back when he sees one.

The undisputed number one for Brazil and Liverpool, a £67 million shot-stopper has shared a dressing room with Virgil Van Dijk, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Joe Gomez and co in a trophy-laden couple of years for club and country.

So, with Real Madrid’s seldom-seen Samba starlet Eder Militao heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, it is worth reminding ourselves of what Alisson said about a £44 million man who became the most expensive defender in Los Blancos’ history just last summer.

 

“He's a player with great potential, it's no accident that Real Madrid have signed him,” arguably the world’s greatest goalkeeper told El Espanyol in 2019 after Eder scored past Alisson in a Champions League quarter-final clash.

“I am happy to have his help in the Brazilian team.”

Eder was supposed to fill a Pepe-shaped void in Real Madrid’s squad when he followed in the footsteps of a Portuguese legend a year ago, swapping Porto for the Bernabeu.

But, so far at least, the 22-year-old has endured a Madrid career more akin to Jonathan Woodgate than three-time Champions League winner Pepe. Eder has made just seven La Liga starts under Zinedine Zidane and only did more harm to his ailing reputation during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Real Betis.

According to El Desmarque, Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has contacted Real president Florentino Perez to enquire about the possibility of offering Eder a fresh start when the transfer window swings open.

Madrid want £70 million. And, despite his struggles in the iconic white shirt, Eder should not be written off so soon.

Just ask Alisson.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 8, 2020 in Sevilla Spain

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

