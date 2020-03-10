'Excellent all season': £3m man blown away by West Brom star

West Bromwich Albion are fighting for the Championship title, with Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore forging a brilliant midfield partnership.

Romaine Sawyers is relishing the opportunity to play alongside Jake Livermore at the heart of West Bromwich Albion’s midfield, telling the Birmingham Mail that the influential captain has been ‘excellent all season’.

Livermore might not be the most glamorous name on Slaven Bilic’s team-sheet but he is probably the most important.

The former England international is playing arguably the best football of his career under the Croatian coach, starting all but one of West Brom’s 37 Championship games while producing six goals and assists from a deep-lying role.

Livermore’s relentless work rate and ball-winning ability has allowed the more technically gifted Sawyers to thrive since his £3 million move from Brentford, so no wonder the 28-year-old has only positive words to say about a genuine Player of the Season contender.

"He is the most honest player you will ever play against or with so it’s one of those things where you take on the chin. We need him, he is our captain and he has been excellent all season,” Sawyers said.

"He really does set the standards for us."

West Brom have been overtaken in the title race by rivals Leeds United after picking up one point from a possible six in their last two games, a 1-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic and a dull goalless draw with Swansea City last time out.

But, with Livermore and Sawyers running the show from midfield, it seems only a matter of time before the Baggies are back in the big time.