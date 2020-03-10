Quick links

'Don't think he's worth £23m': Arsenal warned against overpaying for reported target

Danny Owen
Pierre van Hooijdonk during the UEFA Nations league match between Holland v France at the Feyenoord Stadium on November 16, 2018 in Rotterdam Netherlands
Premier League underachievers Arsenal reportedly want Feyenoord's Eredivisie starlet Orkun Kokcu - but is Pierre Van Hooijdonk right?

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch KNVB Beker match between Feyenoord v NAC Breda at the Stadium Feijenoord on March 5, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Arsenal would be overpaying if they stump up a reported £23 million fee to sign Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kokcu, former Holland striker Pierre Van Hooijdonk has told Studio Voetbal (8 March, 10.25pm).

Even the top clubs in the Netherlands are used to seeing their star players outgrow the relatively small pond that is Eredivisie football. And, at the age of just 19, Kokcu already looks set to follow in the footsteps of Dirk Kuyt, Graziono Pelle and Salomon Kalou by making a big-money move to one of Europe’s major leagues.

Arsenal have held talks over a deal that would see the Turkish teenager swap Rotterdam for North London, according to The Mail.

 

Kokcu won’t come cheap at £23 million but it seems that The Gunners are concerned that the playmaker’s price-tag will rise considerably on the back of some impressive performances for Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer.

But, according to former Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Feyenoord ace Van Hooijdonk, Kokcu is yet to prove that he is worth anywhere in the region of his current valuation.

“Of course, it is a lot of money for a 'potential purchase'. With all due respect, everyone sees that it is a talent, but he has not played 34 games in the Feyenoord first-team,” Van Hooijdonk said of a man who only made his league debut in December 2018.

“His quality is, among other things, his scoring ability, but we have seen that too little (of that) this season. He can become a very good player, but I don't think he is worth £23 million yet.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord, Che Nunnely of Willem II during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v Willem II at the Stadium Feijenoord on March 8, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

“I think it would be a shame to see such a player go to Arsenal, he hasn't even had one super season yet.”

There are two ways of looking at things here.

Either Arsenal are set to become victims of daylight robbery, overpaying substantially for a player who is yet to prove his ability over a prolonged period – or The Gunners should be applauded for identifying a future star long before he realises his potential.

With funds tight at the Emirates these days, Arsenal must act fast before Kokcu moves out of their financial reach.

Renato Tapia of Feyenoord, Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and sc Heerenveen at De Kuip on January 18, 2020 in Rotterdam, The...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

