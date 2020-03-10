'Credit to him': Sean Dyche really impressed by Mourinho decision on Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur managed to come from behind to claim a point against Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has told the Burnley Express that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho deserves credit for trying to stop Dwight McNeil in Saturday’s game.

McNeil gave Tottenham all sorts of problems during the first-half of the game at Turf Moor, as Burnley went into the break 1-0 up.

The left-winger was kept quieter in the second period though, as Mourinho's side doubled up on him.

The Spurs boss moved Serge Aurier into a right-wing position, with Japhet Tanganga playing at right-back.

And although McNeil still impressed in the second half, Dyche felt that Mourinho’s tactical change did deserve praise.

"Credit to him, they tried to lock him down and put a player on to try and make him go the other way, and he responded by keeping going,” Dyche said.

"He nearly creates one and has one blocked on its way in near the end, has a couple of crosses and a lovely slip for Vyds when he was coming off his shape and doing all the things we want him to do.”

Mourinho’s changes at half-time ended up helping Tottenham to claim a point at Turf Moor.

Dele Alli scored Spurs’s equaliser from the penalty spot, as the Lilywhites ended a four-game losing streak.

Tottenham have still slipped down to eighth place in the Premier League table, four points behind the top five.