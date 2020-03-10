Confirmed Tottenham lineup: Lamela starts, Ndombele benched, defender absence explained

Tottenham Hotspur take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Tanganga, Sessegnon; Winks, Lo Celso; Lamela, Lucas, Alli.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Gazzaniga, Fagan-Walcott, Vertonghen, Skipp, Ndombele, Fernandes, Parrott.

Tottenham travel to Germany tonight for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with RB Leipzig, trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Timo Werner's goal was enough to give Leipzig the win in North London, and Tottenham go into this game without star attackers Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn.

Hugo Lloris starts in goal tonight, and will be protected by a back five of Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon.

Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso will play in midfield, with the system appearing to be something of a 5-2-3 unless Dier steps into midfielder.

Erik Lamela starts, and will join Lucas Moura and Dele Alli in the final third, with Troy Parrott named on the bench once again this evening.

17-year-old defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott is the surprise name on the bench, alongside Paulo Gazzaniga, Jan Vertonghen, Oliver Skipp, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes and Parrott, whilst Davinson Sanchez is out with injury.