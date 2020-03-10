Collymore suggests Mourinho hasn't trained one Tottenham player properly

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele was publicly criticised by Jose Mourinho after his last showing.

Stan Collymore has told the Daily Mirror that he doesn’t think Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been given the correct training by Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs boss came out and publicly criticised Ndombele after his performance against Burnley at the weekend.

Ndombele was hooked off at half-time, as Tottenham struggled to impose themselves on the game at Turf Moor.

Spurs’s record signing looked cumbersome during his time on the pitch, and did not show for the ball anywhere near often enough.

But Collymore suggests that Mourinho’s training regime must be the reason why Ndombele looks unfit.

“Tanguy Ndombele does not look match fit, but Mourinho has been there for four months, so whose fault is that? The manager has to take some responsibility and put him on an intensive training regime,” Collymore said. “Tell him how much they rate him. That is management.”

In fairness to Mourinho, the Tottenham boss did actually suggested that Ndombele was being put on a specialist training regime soon after he took charge.

Football London claim that Ndombele has been given nutritional advice, as Spurs looked to get him in peak condition.

The French international has failed to get into top shape though, and now his fitness appears to be a real concern for Spurs.

Ndombele is simply not running far enough or fast enough to earn a place in Tottenham’s team, even though he has a huge amount of quality on the ball.

Spurs are in action against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening, but it seems extremely unlikely that Ndombele will start.