'Cheeky bid': Some Aston Villa fans want 30-year-old to return to the club

Marc Albrighton was released by Aston Villa in 2014.

There are some sections of the Aston Villa support who want Marc Albrighton to return to the club after he helped Leicester City put four past his former club on Monday night.

Albrighton, 30, was released by Villa in 2014, as he ended up moving to the King Power Stadium. A few years later, Villa would suffer relegation and the Foxes would become champions of England.

Just like Gary Cahill many moons ago, the decision to part ways with an academy player for absolutely nothing has cost Villa dearly over the years.

Well, with Villa fighting for relegation, Albrighton provided two assists last night, as Brendan Rodgers side ran riot against Dean Smith's men.

There's no doubt that Villa could do with a player like Albrighton in their team given his experience, work rate, and ability to deliver a top-quality cross into the box.

Albrighton hasn't been a regular for Leicester this term, but ironically enough, it was his performance and assist during their 1-0 win over Birmingham in the FA Cup, which handed him a start yesterday.

Nonetheless, whilst some sections pointed out how they'd like him back at Villa Park, others noticed how he was toying with their side with ease.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Albrighton's performance:

Cheeky bid for Albrighton to come back for a championship campaign? Snodgrass? #AVFC #VTID #UTV — AVFC (@AVFC821) March 10, 2020

Midfield totally anonymous, no wonder our defence is so stretched.

Every game players are making game changing individual errors. Really worried now. Any chance we can have Albrighton back? — Mark Edwards (@MarkEUFC) March 9, 2020

Albrighton sparing us. True Villan — Jude (@jude_avfc) March 9, 2020

Albrighton... Imagine having a player that good at our club. #avfc #utv — Martyn_AVFC (@AvfcMartyn) March 9, 2020

#AVFC second to everything on the pitch. No pace at all, no control at the back. Albrighton skipping through our midfield.. Onwards and upwards. — Dickie (@pdickie1974) March 9, 2020