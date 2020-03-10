Quick links

Aston Villa

'Cheeky bid': Some Aston Villa fans want 30-year-old to return to the club

Amir Mir
Aston Villa fans wave flags during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marc Albrighton was released by Aston Villa in 2014.

Marc Albrighton of Leicester City (l) challenges Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09,...

There are some sections of the Aston Villa support who want Marc Albrighton to return to the club after he helped Leicester City put four past his former club on Monday night. 

Albrighton, 30, was released by Villa in 2014, as he ended up moving to the King Power Stadium. A few years later, Villa would suffer relegation and the Foxes would become champions of England. 

 

Just like Gary Cahill many moons ago, the decision to part ways with an academy player for absolutely nothing has cost Villa dearly over the years. 

Well, with Villa fighting for relegation, Albrighton provided two assists last night, as Brendan Rodgers side ran riot against Dean Smith's men. 

There's no doubt that Villa could do with a player like Albrighton in their team given his experience, work rate, and ability to deliver a top-quality cross into the box. 

Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa battles for the ball with Marc Albrighton of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power...

Albrighton hasn't been a regular for Leicester this term, but ironically enough, it was his performance and assist during their 1-0 win over Birmingham in the FA Cup, which handed him a start yesterday. 

Nonetheless, whilst some sections pointed out how they'd like him back at Villa Park, others noticed how he was toying with their side with ease. 

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Albrighton's performance: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch