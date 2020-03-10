Carragher's brilliant response when Sven-Goran Eriksson tells him he's a Liverpool fan

Liverpool are two wins away from becoming Premier League champions.

Jamie Carragher jokingly asked Sven Goran Eriksson 'why didn't he ever pick me' when the former England manager shared that he has 'always' been a Liverpool supporter, as he told Sky Sports News (17:30 pm).

Eriksson managed Carragher during his days as England boss when he guided the Three Lions to the quarter-final stages of three major tournaments.

Carragher had a lot of competition for a centre-back spot at the time, with John Terry, Sol Campbell and Rio Ferdinand at their best, and whilst he was a top performer for Liverpool, it was going to difficult being ahead of those players.

Jurgen Klopp's side are two wins away from winning the Premier League title and Eriksson shared that their season has been 'incredible' and he is 'very happy' for the Merseyside club.

He also thinks that the Liverpool players are 'a bit tired now' as they are now games away from being crowned champions of England.

"Well, I am very happy," Eriksson told Sky Sports. "I have always been a Liverpool fan. Always, since I was [a little kid]."

Carragher responded: "Why didn't he ever pick me [for England]?"

Eriksson continued: "Yes, they are doing great. There season so far is incredible. Maybe they are a little bit tired now, rightly. I think they have already won the Premier League, even if it's mathematically not, so we will see if they can win something more."

Whilst Eriksson wasn't able to reach a final or win any silverware with the Three Lions, he was a popular figure for what he did and how he was as a character.

The current crop of England players will be looking forwards to the Euros in the summer, as they will be expected to reach the final at Wembley after falling at the semi-final stage at the previous tournament.