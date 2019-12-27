Is Carole & Tuesday part 3 confirmed? Netflix anime still has fans craving more!

Last year, anime fans were given the incomparable gift of Carole & Tuesday, but hopes soon turned to part 3.

Last year, anime fans were given the incomparable gift of Carole & Tuesday, but hopes have soon turned to part 3...

What a year for television 2019 was!

It delivered work to treasure across all genres, whether you're into comedy or high-concept science fiction. Reflecting back on the year's releases, it really is quite astonishing just how many were offered by Netflix.

The popular streaming service seriously stepped up its game considerably, even going as far to offer new masterclasses from the likes of Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) in the realm of cinema. For the anime fans, on the other hand, one title truly stuck out...

Of course, it's the inspiringly unique Carole & Tuesday. Directed by Shinichirō Watanabe, the series swept audiences up in its charming tale of two aspiring musicians who form a remarkable duo.

We still can't get enough, but we have to ask: Is that it?

Has Carole & Tuesday part 3 been confirmed?

No, Carole & Tuesday part 3 has not been confirmed.

The first two parts were made up of twelve episodes each, but actually, it was envisioned as a 24-episode series. They simply split it into two.

This explains the quick turnaround for part 2.

How likely is Carole & Tuesday part 3?

So many fans are still desperate for more episodes of Carole & Tuesday.

These are characters we've swiftly grown to love, and their talents will surely provide so many avenues to explore. The concept is far from exhausted.

However, when taking creator Shinichiro Watanabe into account, the chance of more does seem a little slim. They've given us the likes of Samurai Champloo and Cowboy Bebop, which are incredibly popular, and yet, we only have 24 episodes of each.

It's a sad thought that it may end here, especially considering how over the moon admirers would be with more to tuck into.

Fans talk Carole & Tuesday on Twitter

A number of audiences flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the beloved series.

One wrote: "Just finished Carole & Tuesday, and wow, so much talent and love was put into the show. The Miraculous 7 Minutes was everything I hoped it would be and everything it needed to be: heartwarming, hopeful, and perfectly conclusive. Thank you Studio Bones and Shinichirō Watanabe."

In amazement, another added: "Bruh they really got Denzel Curry and Flying Lotus together for Carole & Tuesday... I’m shook. I think Ezekiel is my new favourite character."

Similarly, one thoughtfully weighed in "Carole & Tuesday may very well be my anime of the year. It very easily could have gone the elitist route of saying that manufactured pop is 'bad' but instead goes to great lengths to validate music as a whole, irrespective of source or perceptions of artifice."

