How big is the Warzone update for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare?

A look at how big the Warzone update is for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Despite having been the worst kept secret in Call Of Duty history, Activision had only confirmed Warzone for Modern Warfare just yesterday. Yes, there had been plenty of leaks and a gameplay impressions video prematurely released, but Activision finally confirmed yesterday that the Battle Royale mode is coming out soon. And they also confirmed the size of the update.

Everyone pretty much knew that the Battle Royale mode Warzone was hiding behind Classified in the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare menu, but a sorta neat surprise is that the Hunger Games experience will also be a free-to-play standalone download for those who don't even own Modern Warfare.

You can discover the times for when you can download the update and standalone package by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to find out how big the Warzone update is.

How big is the Warzone update?

The Warzone update for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is a relatively big 18-22 GB on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

However, for those who don't own Modern Warfare, the download for Warzone is a staggering 80-101 GB.

You will need to download the update when required to play Battle Royale through the base game, otherwise you will need to download Warzone separately from either the PSN, Microsoft or Battle.net store.

For those who don't know, Activision's Battle Royale is a free-to-play experience that pits 150 players against each other in what some have dubbed and treated as a Fortnite competitor.

It has a huge map named Verdansk with over 300 points of interest, and players will be able to manoeuvre around this locale via five different types of vehicles: ATV, Tactical Rover, SUV, Cargo, and Helicopter.

And, in case you needed to ask, there is cross-play between PS4, Xbox One, and PC just like Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.