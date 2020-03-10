Black Widow: Ray Winstone casting could mean big things for Taskmaster

Ray Winstone's name features on the new Black Widow poster and fan speculation is in full swing.

Honestly, hopes couldn't be any higher for MCU: Phase Four.

In 2019, Avengers: Endgame made history as the highest-grossing movie of all time. That's impressive enough, but that does little to capture the film's true achievement.

Avengers: Infinity War was considered one of the most ambitious screen events ever upon release, giving screen time to so many beloved characters while never muscling anyone out of their share of the limelight. It was a colossal success both financially and artistically. Yet, Endgame managed to top it.

Since 2008's Iron Man, everything had been leading to this mighty cinematic event: the crown jewel of Phase Three. It was universally recognised as a magnificent cinematic benchmark, in which future MCU endeavours may be unfairly measured by.

Audiences have been patiently waiting to return to this marvellous universe, with Black Widow all set to usher us back in. They've kept us updated with trailers for some time now, but the recent poster shocked many with the prominent presence of Ray Winstone's name alongside the key players...

LAUGHS ON THE BEACH! Where was Sandylands filmed?

Ray Winstone cast in Black Widow

The one and only Ray Winstone is starring in Black Widow!

Cate Shortland's film will reacquaint us with Scarlett Johansson's iconic heroine, detailing the grand events which took place between the narratives of Civil War and Infinity War.

Scarlett is joined by a phenomenal cast, welcoming to the MCU the likes of Florence Pugh (Midsommar) as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) as Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian.

Their involvement in the project has been made apparent throughout the marketing, but Ray Winstone being cast is quite a surprise to some.

Currently, the 63-year-old English actor's role is unspecified on IMDb, but the prevalence his name is given on the poster strongly suggests it's a central and integral role.

Who could it be?

ENTER THE 'NDRANGHETA: ZeroZeroZero newcomer impresses

Opinion: Ray Winstone could be Taskmaster

The recent final trailer for Black Widow shows off the skills of the villainous Taskmaster.

Looking back on the character in comics, he first appeared in The Avengers issue #195 back in May 1980. He went on to appear in a range of titles, achieving a reputation as a highly-skilled mercenary.

His power is the ability to instantly replicate the movements of those he sees, ensuring he can match his enemies blow for blow. This is why we see him in the trailer using a bow like Hawkeye and working a shield like Captain America and so forth.

It's sure to make the film increasingly interesting as Natasha and company work to save the day, but the unknown identity of the actor has caused quite the speculation.

Appearing masked, there are a number of people it could be. However, Ray's central casting - as suggested by the new poster - and the absence of his image from marketing has us thinking he could be the one mimicking the team's abilities behind the mask.

It's certainly a possibility!

BRIGHT FUTURE!The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed

So is Ray Winstone playing Taskmaster in #BlackWidow? pic.twitter.com/bxdPdG9P0B — Kate (@Capt_Hangry) February 27, 2020

Fans react to Ray Winstone's Black Widow casting

A number of fans have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the new poster stressing the importance of Ray Winstone's casting.

Some reactions are humorous, others are overjoyed, but either way, the intrigue is here to stay until all is revealed. Check out a selection of tweets:

Bit weird that Ray Winstone has a part big enough to get his name on the poster, but his character doesn't appear anywhere in the trailers or promo material...#BlackWidow — Dantooine (@Danburden1138) March 9, 2020

And woah-ho-hooooo, how did I miss that Ray Winstone was gonna be in this too? Thanks for that tidbit, new poster. #BlackWidow — Josh Gilbert, Occasional Artistic Mad Scientist (@ShokXoneStudios) March 9, 2020

Ray Winstone is in #BlackWidow? Well, I'm expecting a Bet365 ad in the middle of the film regarding the odds of Black Widow surviving at the end of the movie. — Mamba 24ever. (@liverpool_98) March 9, 2020

The Black Widow poster lists Ray Winstone as one of the main characters but he hasn’t shown up in any trailers yet. Could he be playing Ursa Major?! I want him in a movie so bad! pic.twitter.com/5JGJt2k93N — Let’s Talk Fantastic Four FANTASTIC FOUR/XMEN NOW! (@fantastic_talk) March 9, 2020

all these BLACK WIDOW trailers and yet not a single shot of ray winstone, this is anti-growltiger bias — karen han (@karenyhan) March 9, 2020

SEE ALSO: Tom Hanks is ready for war in Greyhound trailer

In other news, is Murder 24/7 finished?