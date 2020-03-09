BitLife: What's new in the Luxury update on iOS?

The Luxury update for BitLife is now live on iOS and here you'll discover everything new that has been added to the life simulator app.

BitLife players - or Bitizens - have a new challenge that should be coming anytime soon following the alphabet challenge that required you to have an ungodly amount of children, as well as the Ghostbusters challenge which tasked you with becoming an exorcist. However, before a new objective arrives, the Luxury update has been implemented for iOS with a bunch of new features added.

Although we don't know what the next challenge will be for BitLife, we do know that the developers are thinking of setting an April Fool's specific objective for - when else - April 1st. In other good news, the developer has also fixed an issue with child/pet names, and have also made ring proposals possible for any gender.

While the above fixes are no doubt neat, the Luxury update packs a lot cool additions especially for those who wish to experience the luxurious life of a rich man's world.

BITLIFE: How to get the coronavirus

Bitizens: We got a little iOS bug fix update out this morning that addresses the child/pet name issue and a few other things.



It also allows ring proposals for any gender, because it's 2020 and you wanted it that way! — BitLife (@BitLifeApp) March 9, 2020

What's new in the Luxury update for BitLife on iOS?

The Luxury update for BitLife became available to download for iOS players a couple of days ago.

As for what the update has added to BitLife, rich folks can now own aircrafts such as planes and helicopters, as well as flex their cash by spending it lavishly on "every kind of boat you can imagine".

There's also an all-new salon that will allow you to customise your character's appearance, and you can also earn a boating license and pass a pilot's test so you can actually take your new vehicles out for legal spins.

ROBLOX: Is Adopt Me getting hacked?

Below you'll find the official patch notes for the Luxury update (via App store):

Aircraft ownership (planes, helicopters, etc.)

Watercraft ownership (every kind of boat you can imagine!)

Jewelers and jewelry (watch out for fakes!)

All-new salon: customize your appearance!

Flight school & pilot's test

Earn your boating license

Engagement rings & proposals (men: don't propose to your ladies with fake diamonds – just don't)

Children now hang on to hard assets for future generations

Car maintenance – vehicles can be kept for generations if properly cared for!

Shopping interface overhaul

More textual content

Tons of life refinements, interface tweaks, and bug fixes